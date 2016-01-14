Guy Proposes to Girlfriend in 148 Selfies Without Her Noticing

148 days, 148 selfies, 148 marriage proposals.

The latest hopelessly romantic guy to come up with a peculiar way to propose to his girlfriend is 38-year-old Ray Smith. Ray has spent the last 5 months asking his girlfriend 33-year-old Claire Bramley to marry him - using selfies.

He took 148 selfies with Claire, where he was proposing to her in secret on a little scrap of paper facing the camera. Ray played it off by telling Claire he was documenting her pregnancy, so she never even knew what was really going on.

"He told me he was taking the pictures to create memories for the baby," Claire said. "So I just let him get on with it."

Ray finally got on one knee and actually proposed to her for real on Christmas.

"I said yes straight away, I didn't need to think about it. I got a bit emotional but I am pregnant after all," said Claire.

Once this whole 'whacky marriage proposal' trend is over, we'll all look back and laugh or maybe cry in shame.