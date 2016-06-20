Hardeman County Accident Sends One Woman to Hospital

An accident early Sunday morning sent an Irving, Texas woman to the hospital. According to Texas DPS 43 year-old Bernice Wall of Irving was southbound on U.S. 287 near Chillicothe when her 2010 Dodge van crossed into the northbound traffic lanes. Wall struck an 18 wheeler driven by 67 year-old Kenneth Bell, Jr. of Porterville, CA.

Wall had to be cut out of her van with the Jaws of Life and was airlifted to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls. Wall’s children, ages 8 and 10, were also in the vehicle but were uninjured. Bell was no injured in the crash. DPS has not released and update on Wall’s condition.