Harlem Globetrotters Ready to Return to Wichita Falls for One Epic Night

Their 2018 tour will have a stop right here at the beginning of the year.

For decades the Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans of all ages. Over 26,000 games have been played by the team. The faces may have changed over the years, but the latest team is ready to show off their skills once again. The Washington Generals will attempt to defeat the Globetrotters, but history says that will be tough.

The game will be taking place at Kay Yeagar Coliseum on February 9th, 2018 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale next Wednesday (October 18) at the box office, online and by phone at (940)-716-5555. Tickets start at just 17 dollars and the game goes down on a Friday. Perfect way to start out the weekend.

The Globetrotters have played all over the world and will be in Wichita Falls for one night only. Plus, after the game you can take photos with the players and maybe they can teach you some of those basketball tricks.