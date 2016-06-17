One of the 49 people killed in the Orlando mass shooting was honored with a touching memorial at the Universal attraction where he worked.

On Monday night, co-workers and visitors at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter ride at Universal honored Luis Vielma by raising their wands for him. Vielma, 22, worked on the ride. The video is a short, but altogether moving, homage to Vielma, who is described as "one of the kindest souls you'll ever meet in your life."

It's another touching gesture for one of the victims, joining the actions of passengers on a plane carrying another victim's grandmother to Orlando and the showering of emotion around the world.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling had previously reacted to Vielma's death, while some of his friends made a video remembering him:

Vielma was one of two people who worked at Universal who passed away in the mass shooting , the worst in American history. Xavier Serrano , who performed in the Super Star parade, also died. He was 35.