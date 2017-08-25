Harvey Location, Projections and Rainfall Potential

All eyes are on Harvey, and some of the main concerns are 'where is it', 'where's it going' and 'how much rain can we expect'? NOAA has updated graphics to keep you informed on the latest regarding the storm and what you can expect regarding the future.

Harvey is expected to be a tremendous rain-maker for Texas, and Louisiana residents need to be prepared for potential flooding as the storm makes its way across the gulf coast. This page will be updated as often as NOAA updates their graphics, so check back frequently to get the latest on Harvey.

Current Location:

In Motion:

5 Day Forecast:

Rainfall Potential: