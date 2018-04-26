Harvey Weinstein may be a persona non grata in Hollywood, but the story behind The New York Times‘ shattering exposés about the studio mogul’s history of sexual assault is now getting its own movie. But don’t worry; this isn’t a movie about Weinstein or his alleged heinous acts. This will be a journalism drama about the female team who broke the news that led to his downfall.

Annapurna and Plan B have partnered to developed the film, which will chronicle Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and editor Rebecca Corbett’s work in breaking the story, according to Deadline. The two reporters recently won Pulitzers for their work on the initial story from October 5 of last year, which unveiled the details of alleged sexual abuse and harassment multiple women spoke about experiencing at the hands of Weinstein. The film is said to be told in the vein of Spotlight and All the President’s Men.