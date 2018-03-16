Sad news to report on a long time Burkburnett staple.

For the past 27 years Hayes General Store served the residents of Burkburnett with a little bit of everything. If you needed something for this house or car, this is where Burk residents came. Needed some furniture, some appliances for the house or tires for the Car? Haye's General Store had it for you.

Sadly, employees found out this week that the store would be closing down. A sign posted on the front door for their customers states: "After 27 years...it is with heavy heart we have to say Hayes General Store, Hayes Hardware, and Hayes TV Repair have closed their doors. We appreciate each and every one of our loyal customers and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Thank you for the pleasure of serving each and every one of you! It is a memory we will cherish!"

Many residents in Burk grew up going to this store and many will be sad to see it go. Many are shocked since they just expanded a few years ago and added a hardware section. You will be missed Hayes General Store.