Heavy Baby Sets a Record at North Texas Hospital

We have a new record set, at least at this hospital.

Over in Arlington, Texas, Jennifer Medlock gave birth to a healthy baby boy earlier this month. Jennifer's little baby boy is getting a lot of attention because he isn't so little. The baby named Ali, came out weighing 14 pounds and 13 ounces. That is a pretty big baby, in fact, it is a record Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

The doctor who delivered the baby said it was the largest baby they ever delivered without a doubt. Thank goodness Jennifer had a scheduled c-section for this little guy. Baby Ali was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit because of low blood sugar and platelets his mother said were due to his size. Ali is all good now and is at home with his mother. The two are doing just fine.

In case you were curious, the heaviest healthy baby ever born was in Brazil. 16 pounds and 11 ounces back in 2005. The actual record is 22 pounds 8 ounces, but that baby suffered from Weaver Syndrome which causes excessive growth so does not officially count.