UPDATE:

The pilot of the downed helicopter has been identified as 25-year-old Gideon William Carmichael from Haskell, Texas. Carmichael was the lone occupant of the helicopter.

DPS reports that Carmichael was working cattle in the area when the helicopter's tail rotor struck power lines just before 3:30 pm Monday. The helicopter reportedly spun around and burst into flames.

Carmichael was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent for autopsy. DPS says the FAA has taken charge of the investigation into the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Around 3:30 p.m. today, A DPS Trooper confirmed reports of a helicopter crash near Electra, Texas near Bus. Hwy 287 at Jennings Road. There are reports that the aircraft is fully engulfed in flames.

The call about the helicopter crash came in to Wichita County Sheriff's just after 3:00 p.m. The helicopter may have caught a power line, according to reports.

Multiple agencies including Electra Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff's office and the DPS are currently securing the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.