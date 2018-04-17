Help Break a Guinness World Record in Wichita Falls on Saturday

It's your chance to be a part of history this Saturday and it will only take five minutes of your time.

The Kitchen in Wichita Falls is helping Meals on Wheels with Fallstown Dancing Through History. They're going to try to break the record for longest group dance by couples doing the Texas Two Step. They will be trying to break the record on Ohio Street in downtown Wichita Falls at 7 sharp. It will cost five bucks to get in, but that money will be helping out Meals on Wheels.

Gates for the event will be opening at 5:30. They will of course have music going on, food trucks will be downtown to hook you up with some dinner. Plus shops will be set up for this huge event. It doesn't end after you dance for a couple minutes, they will have music and food going on until ten. Kids under ten get in FREE. Also, Midwestern State, Cameron University, Vernon College students all get in free with their student I.D. as well. Plus Active Military can show their military I.D. to get in free as well.

Free transportation is available from Shephard Air Force Base, Midwestern State, and the MPEC. The current record sits at 5,188 and The Kitchen believes they can get this to a 6,000 person record for our city. If you want to get tickets early, they're available at 8th Street Coffee House, Market Street and The Kitchen at 1000 Burnett. So come out Saturday and be a part of history while helping out a great cause.