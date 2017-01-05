Henrietta Man Arrested for Sexual Assault with a Power Tool

Joe Tombrell Huggins is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault, and is being held on $500,000 bond. The unnamed woman said she found meth in the house and confronted Huggins about it. Huggins then threw her onto the bed, injected her with the drug, and then pulled out the reciprocating saw from under the bed. After the assault, the woman began throwing Huggins' belongings out onto the front lawn when Huggins knocked her down and began punching her in the head. The woman then ran down the street, yelling for help.