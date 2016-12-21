Henrietta Man Remains Jailed After Stealing Cop Car in Wichita Falls

A 40 year-old Henrietta man remains in the Wichita County Jail after what has can be described as both a bold and incredibly stupid crime.

Wichita Falls Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man attempting to steal a car must before 4:30 pm Monday. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he tried to detain Moore, who began to fight with the officer. Somehow, Moore managed to get into the patrol car. As Moore was fleeing the scene, he struck the officer. The officer fired a single gunshot, which struck a passing vehicle. There were no injuries related to the shooting.

Now we come to the incredibly stupid part of Moore’s crime. For reasons unknown, Moore drove up Central Freeway, exited to Spur 325, to Sheppard Access Road and then straight through the main gate at Sheppard AFB. Somehow, Moore managed to drive some distance into the base. The Times Record News reported that ‘base personnel provided support as needed’, however it was a WFPD officer who arrested Moore on the base at 4:40 pm.