Here’s Exactly Where Red Robin is Going to be in Wichita Falls

We already knew that a new Red Robin restaurant was coming to the Sikes Senter mall in Wichita Falls. Now we know exactly where it will be.

According to KFDX , the restaurant will take the place currently used by JoS A. Bank.This is suite 272 . In the above photo from Google street view, you can see the location on the left.

Rouse Properties, the owners of the mall, say the men's clothing store will close on January 18th. There's no official word yet on when construction will begin for Red Robin or when it officially plans to open.