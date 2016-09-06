Here’s How You Can Support the McNeil Shooting Victims

Texoma is still in shock following last Friday's shootings near McNeil Middle School. As people try to sort out why something like this would ever happen, many are wondering how they can lend support to the victims and their families.

Sept. 6 from 7 - 9pm, Oh2BKids Learning Center at 3101 10th Street will be hosting a spaghetti dinner. The dinner is open to the public and all donations will go the victims' families. UPDATE: Almost $4,000 raised at this event!

MSU cross-country and EH will host a benefit run/walk this Thursday at Lake Wichita Park. It'll start after the cross-country meet around 6:00pm. People will be able to make their donations starting at 4:00pm.

Sams Club will be grilling burgers and hot dogs this Saturday (9/10) from 11am - 5pm with all donations going to the families of the victims.

The Midwestern State University Social Work Students will be on hand at McNeil Saturday (9/10) from Noon - 4pm for a bake sale fundraiser to benefit victims and their families. Various desserts will be available.

Now through Wednesday, September 7, Yogurt Journey will be donating 20% of all proceeds and 100% of tips to Lauren and Makayla's families.

Monday, September 12th, Back Porch Draft House will donate 100% of profits to the victims families.

The We Are One: Zumbathon and 5k to benefit Makayla and Lauren is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at ZundyJunior High. The cost is $10 with all proceeds going directly to the families.

There's also a GoFundMe page set up for people to make donations to help Makayla Smith's family with medical bills. Another GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Lauren's funeral expenses.