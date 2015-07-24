Heroes Unite to Lift Car and Save Trapped Motorcyclist

It's a scene that will take your breath away.

Earlier this month, a woman riding a motorcycle in Dallas hit a car and wound up pinned beneath the vehicle. Video from the crash site captured the monumental effort to save the woman.

A jack couldn't do the trick and time was of the essence since the woman was being crushed, so police and firefighters who were summoned to the scene joined with witnesses to lift the car with their arms.

The Herculean effort paid off as they lifted the car and the woman was whisked away to the hospital. Amazingly, she didn't suffer any serious injuries.