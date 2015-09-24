Being a high school football referee in Texas is a pretty hazardous job.

You probably already know the ugly story involving two players who targeted a referee during a game. Now comes this slightly less serious incident in which kicker Luis Aranda of Midland Lee High School attempts an extra point during a recent game, only to drill the ball off a referee's face before it goes over the crossbar.

Referees (and their faces) are in the field of play, so the PAT did count.

They've been tackled and they've been kicked with a ball. What's next? Getting an offensive lineman to shove one into a defender so the running back can scamper into the end zone?

Check out the kick in its entirety below.