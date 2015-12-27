High Winds Leave Thousands Without Power Across Texoma

Wide-spread power outages are reported all across Texoma.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma reports more than 9,000 customers in southwestern Oklahoma were without power as of Sunday afternoon. One PSO customer told News Talk 1290 that they were told it could be as late as Tuesday before power is restored. High winds, freezing rain, sleet and snow were hampering efforts to get service restored. Click here for the PSO outage map.

Oncor Energy reports 393 outages and more than 15,000 customers without power across areas of Texas affected by last nights severe storms and Sunday's high winds, ice and snow.

Power outages around Wichita Falls have been sporadic, with residents and business mostly reporting intermittent outages. Click here to view the Oncor Energy Outage Map.