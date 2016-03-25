5 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Elementary Schools

Tower Elementary has about 575 students, and if you don't live in the area, you might not even know it's there. The community gives Tower a 4-star rating with many great, and some not-so-great, reviews. Here's one of the top positive parent reviews:

"This is one GREAT school. My kids have gone to Tower for 2 years and it is by far the best school I have ever been in contact with. The staff and administration are all about doing what is best for kids during this time of change with the Texas accountability system and curriculum issues. I can't think of anywhere else I would rather my own children to attend than right here at Tower Elementary! The family atmosphere on campus is so obvious and I am blessed that my children benefit from the wonderful instruction and loving environment they are provided with each and every day. Tower students & staff ROCK!!!!!"