5 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Elementary Schools
A quality education for our children is something most, if not all, parents take very seriously. Well-rounded and well-educated children help provide the foundation for equity in our community.
There are many exceptional educational opportunities led by awesome teachers in Wichita Falls, but if you're investigating schools in the area for your kids, or are moving into the area, you may want to know which elementary schools get the highest marks.
Using GreatSchools.org, we narrowed down the 5 highest rated elementary schools out of the 17 in Wichita Falls. GreatSchools compares schools based on test scores and also allows parents to leave their own ratings and reviews.
The information on the GreatSchools website is designed to be a starting point to help parents make baseline comparisons. When making decisions about what school to send your children to, you should also visit the school and consider other information on school performance and programs.
One final note, just because a school didn't make the list doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad school. There are so many great schools in our area, making the top 5 is a tough task.
- T-1
West Foundation Elementary SchoolTied for 1st
West Foundation Elementary is tied with Fowler for first in the ratings by GreatSchools, however, they are the only school to get only 5-star ratings from the community. The school teaches about 527 students and is located off Barnett Rd on the north side of Kell. Here is one of the top parent reviews:
"This is a wonderful school. The teacher and parent involvement is outstanding. The scores for the students in the district and state are way above average. I would recommend anyone moving into the area to move into this school's district if for no other reason than West Foundations reputation alone. The music program has a wonderful teacher who is dedicated to teaching the children to love music. The principal encourages parent involvement and is very supportive of the PTA program."
- T-1
Fowler Elementary SchoolTied for 1st
Located on the west side of town near Lake Wichita Park, Fowler Elementary has about 588 students. Fowler is a true 'neighborhood school' and gets a 4-star community rating. Here is one of the top parent reviews for the school:
"I am a proud parent of Fowler my daughter is now a 3rd grader and has attended since K. My son attended for many years and is about to graduate High School. I would never dream of my kids attending another school in WF! I love Fowler!! We have many friends from other schools and I would simply not change schools for nothing!!! We love it!"
- 3
Jefferson Elementary School
Jefferson Elementary, with about 465 students, boasts a 5-star rating from the community. The school sits just west of Fairway near Jefferson Park. Here is one of the top parent reviews:
"Both of my girls attend Jefferson Elementary. Not only are my daughters pushed academically, but they feel loved by their teachers. As a teacher myself, I know that some schools neglect to teach the whole child. Jefferson teachers might be found at their students' sporting events, recitals, etc. just to support the positive choices their students make outside of school. The leadership from the administration, the wonderful PTA, and the relationship among students of all grade levels gives Jefferson Elementary the feel of a private school. If you are looking for a school that will challenge your child academically as well as mold your child to be a productive citizen, Jefferson is the school for your family!"
- T-4
John G. Tower Elementary SchoolTied for 4th
Tower Elementary has about 575 students, and if you don't live in the area, you might not even know it's there. The community gives Tower a 4-star rating with many great, and some not-so-great, reviews. Here's one of the top positive parent reviews:
"This is one GREAT school. My kids have gone to Tower for 2 years and it is by far the best school I have ever been in contact with. The staff and administration are all about doing what is best for kids during this time of change with the Texas accountability system and curriculum issues. I can't think of anywhere else I would rather my own children to attend than right here at Tower Elementary! The family atmosphere on campus is so obvious and I am blessed that my children benefit from the wonderful instruction and loving environment they are provided with each and every day. Tower students & staff ROCK!!!!!"
- T-4
Ben Milam Elementary SchoolTied for 4th
With about 552 students, Ben Milam Elementary is tied for 4th in the GreatSchool ratings with Jefferson. The community gives Milam a 4-star rating. Here is one of the top parent reviews:
"Ben Milam has gone above and beyond for my Son. We moved to Wichita Falls 2 years ago and his 1st-grade teacher always made herself available and his 2nd-grade teacher is amazing! The staff genuinely cares about the kids and encourage parent involvement. I'm looking forward to my 5-year-old starting kindergarten this fall at Ben Milam."