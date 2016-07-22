

Hillary Clinton announced Friday night that she has chosen Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia as her running mate on the Democratic ticket. Kaine is known as a centrist, who has executive experience as the former governor of Virginia and mayor of its capital city, Richmond. He was also the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State, made the announcement via text message to her supporters, saying, "I’m thrilled to tell you this first. I’ve chosen Sen. Tim Kaine as my running mate. Welcome him to my team.”

Kaine speaks fluent Spanish, which may help Clinton with the Latino vote. He also represents a swing state, one that the current governor, Democrat Terry McAullife, thinks will likely fall into Clinton's column now with Kaine on the ticket.