Watch Hillary Clinton Give Her Concession Speech
Hillary Clinton will give her highly-anticipated concession speech on Wednesday morning after she lost in the presidential election.
Clinton called Donald Trump -- both were camped out in New York City on election night -- in the early hours of the morning to congratulate him on his victory, but raised eyebrows when she did not speak to her supporters in person.
Trump was gracious when speaking about Clinton in his acceptance speech earlier this morning, a bit of a surprise considering the animosity that existed between the two candidates during the campaign.