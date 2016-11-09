Watch Hillary Clinton Give Her Concession Speech

Hillary Clinton will give her highly-anticipated concession speech on Wednesday morning after she lost in the presidential election.

Clinton called Donald Trump -- both were camped out in New York City on election night -- in the early hours of the morning to congratulate him on his victory , but raised eyebrows when she did not speak to her supporters in person.

Trump was gracious when speaking about Clinton in his acceptance speech earlier this morning, a bit of a surprise considering the animosity that existed between the two candidates during the campaign.