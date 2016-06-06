Hillary Clinton’s Odd ‘Forrest Gump’ Parody Is Really Awful

Donald Trump may get the lion's share of the press for his antics, but let's not overlook Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, who's inching toward the Democratic presidential nomination, starred in a recently-unearthed 1995 video in which she lampoons Forrest Gump, the highest-grossing film of 1994. Made when she was the first lady, it's pretty weird, no matter what your political beliefs are. It's laced with bad jokes, questionable acting and a few wigs.

There's also a humorous line about how she started to believe that any "nutcase Republican could beat any Democrat." In a year where Trump has so divided party lines, that comment stands out.

The clip then ends with an appearance by then-President Bill Clinton, helping the faux Forrtest pick out some chocolates.