Historic 1861-Built House in North Texas Trucked to New Site

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A home constructed in 1861 and touted by historians as the first house in a now-sprawling North Texas city has been carefully trucked to a new location.

KTVT-TV reports the Collinwood House in Plano was moved Wednesday to the Haggard Farm. The two-story house previously was home to several Haggard family members.

Plano voters in May 2017 rejected a $3.5 million bond issue with some funds meant to restore the Collinwood House , located at Windhaven Park. Plano officials then offered $250,000 to anyone who'd relocate Collinwood House and consider restoration and preservation.

Haggard Enterprises this year acquired the house from Plano, with a current population topping 286,000, to move the structure to the family property.

Plano is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) north of Dallas.