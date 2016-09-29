A train crashed into a Hoboken, N.J. station Thursday morning, causing more than 100 injuries and an unconfirmed number of deaths.

There are conflicting reports about fatalities at this time, with one report saying three people have died, while others say one.

"I heard a kaboom, and the whole place shook," said William Blaine, an engineer for a freight line who had just gotten off a train, told WABC. "Everybody got quiet, because the first thing you think is a bomb...I ran out, and I just saw people all over the ground and debris all over the place."

"I stepped over a body, and it was dead woman," Blaine said. "I backed up, and people started running over, and I just started telling people they needed to get back, because there was electrical wiring and water running, and the ceiling was about to cave in."

The accident involved New Jersey Transit train number 1614 on the Pascack Valley Line and was set to arrive in Hoboken at 8:38. The train was running behind schedule and several people say it did not appear the train slowed down. It's unclear why the crash took place, although New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said it was clearly an accident.

A woman in the second car told WCBS, "We were pulling into the station, I was thinking we’re not stopping. The next thing I know, my head went forward, I hit the seat and come back to and there was screaming.”

One man who was transferring told the New York Times, "There were wires down, water pouring from the ceiling, the roof had collapsed, and there was people climbing out of windows of the train. Cars drive into houses. This was a train that drove into the terminal.”

The visuals from the scene are graphic and possibly unsettling to some.

