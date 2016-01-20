Fighting is part of the fabric of hockey, but this might be pushing it.

Brian McGrattan, an NHL journeyman now playing with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, left the arena on a stretcher when he was knocked unconscious after getting into a fight with Daniel Maggio of the San Antonio Rampage on Tuesday night in San Antonio during the Gulls' 2-1 victory.

McGrattan fell down on the ice like the proverbial sack of potatoes and remained there motionless, while fans continued to cheer, despite what initially looked like a serious injury.

It now appears as if McGrattan will be okay: