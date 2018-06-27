Hockey is Coming Back to Wichita Falls

We don’t know much at this point, but we do know hockey fans in Texoma will soon be able to get their fix.

According to a press release, Spectra Venue Management and the City of Wichita Falls have announced that Kay Yeager Coliseum will once again be home to hockey in Wichita Falls, starting in the 2018 / 2019 season.

The team will be a part of the USA Central Hockey League, a developmental premiere league that will begin its inaugural season this fall.