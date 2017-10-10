Man Admits to Killing Texas Tech Police Officer: ‘I F’d Up’

The arrest warrant for Hollis A. Daniels sheds light on the moments that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech University police officer.



Daniels, 19, was taken into custody within two hours of the shooting, whose identity is being withheld until their next of kin is notified. According to the arrest warrant, obtained by Everything Lubbock , Daniels admitted he "intentionally or knowingly caused the death of" the police officer.

Daniels' arrest warrant reveals details about his state of mind. When questioned about the shooting after being taken into custody, he told officers that he did something "illogical" and "f---ed up."

Here is the full arrest warrant for Hollis A. Daniels:

IN THE NAME AND BY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF TEXAS: Before me the undersigned Assistant Criminal District Attorney of Lubbock County, Tx, this day appeared the undersigned affiant, who under oath says that he has good reason to believe and does believe that in Lubbock County, Texas, HOLLIS DANIELS III hereafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about the 9th day of October, A.D. 2017, did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely, [redacted], by shooting him, and the said [redacted] was then and there a peace officer who was acting in the lawful discharge of an official duty, to-wit: making an arrest, and the defendant knew [redacted] was a peace officer; AGAINST THE PEACE AND DIGNITY OF THE STATE. Sworn to and subscribed before me on October 09, 2017 On October 9, 2017 Hollis Daniels was arrested by Texas Tech Police Department Officer [redacted] for possession of a control substance. Officer [redacted] transported Hollis Daniels to the Texas Tech Police Department where Officer [redacted] was completing booking paperwork for Hollis Daniels arrest. Corporal Tyler Snelson advised Officer [redacted] was completing paperwork at the computers in the briefing room. Corporal Snelson observed Officer [redacted] facing the computers while Hollis Daniels was facing in the opposite direction. Officer [redacted] and Hollis Daniels were slightly offset from each other. At the time Hollis Daniels was not wearing handcuffs. Corporal Snelson left the briefing room and went to an office nearby. Shortly after, Corporal Snelson heard a bang from the briefing room. Corporal Snelson went back into the briefing where he saw Officer XXXX with an apparent gunshot wound. Hollis Daniels was no longer in the room, A .45 caliber shall casing was located near Officer [redacted], Corporal Snelson also advised Officer [redacted]’s police body camera was missing and Officer [redacted]’s pistol was In his holster. Hollis Daniels was located near 2720 Drive of Champions, City Bank Coliseum, where he was subsequently taken into custody, A .45 caliber pistol loaded with RP ammunition was located where Hollis Daniels was arrested. A police body camera was also located near where Hollis Daniels was arrested. Hollis Daniels stated to officers that he was the one that shot their friend. Detective Daniel Williams and I interviewed Hollis Daniels, Hollis Daniels immediately stated he "f****d up." Hollis Daniels went on to say he was arrested and taken back to the police department. Hollis Daniels then stated that he did "something illogical"

Hollis was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center early Tuesday morning. He's been charged with Capital Murder of a Police Officer.