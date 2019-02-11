Home Invasion Suspects Shot Dead

Here is yet another story of how a firearm made the difference between an innocent person becoming a statistic as a victim or a survivor. Breitbart reports that two men who broke into a Brevard County, Florida home and pointed a gun at the owner’s head were shot dead by the woman’s son.

(Image Credit: Brevard Co. Sheriff's Office via Brietbart News)

The now-dead suspects were identified as 20-year-old Alvin Smalls and 18-year-old Amir Rashad Lynn. The pair allegedly broke into the home and, at the time the mother’s son was in the house asleep. The son awoke to strange noises, only to discover that Smalls and Lynn had his mother at gunpoint.

The son shot the suspects. Smalls died inside the home and Lynn fled on foot, only to die later at a hospital. The Brevard County Sheriff’s office says it appears to be a clear case of self-defense, but an investigation will take place just the same.

