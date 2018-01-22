Homes Evacuated, Roads Closed Due to North Texas Wildfires

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Scattered wildfires in North Texas have forced evacuations, led to road closures and prompted emergency officials to warn about smoky areas.

Authorities had no reports of anyone hurt Monday in the grass fires with temperatures in the 50s and wind gusts in the teens.

The Flower Mound Fire Department on Monday afternoon said parts of U.S. 377 were closed. Spokesman Brandon Barth says a brush fire that started on a ranch Monday burned about 100 acres (40 hectares) before crews stopped flames from reaching nearby homes.

Flower Mound is 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.