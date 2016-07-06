It was a sponsorship gone wrong.

Parents in Denver are furious Hooters sponsored a Cub Scout camp -- and that no one told them the restaurant famous for its scantily-clad waitresses would be involved.

Michelle Kettleborough recently picked up her son from the camp one day and was stunned to see women in skimpy clothing there.

Hooters Colorado had posted photos of the camp on its Facebook page, but has since removed them.

Kettleborough says the Boy Scouts of America is trying to paint it that the parents are upset the women were there when in fact parents are more disturbed no one told them Hooters would have a role in the camp.

We’re not screaming and crying and actually we’ve said several times Hooters isn’t the problem. The girls aren’t the problem. They were fantastic. They were so respectful, so nice....It wasn’t their clothes, it’s that intrinsically Hooters and Boy Scouts don’t feel like a natural fit."

Another parent echoed the sentiment, saying, "It’s just the philosophies of the two organizations are polar opposites and I just don’t think they should be together."

Boy Scouts of America has tried to make amends for the oversight by explaining what happened: