Hooters Wichita Falls Offering Free Wings for An Entire Year

Do you want a year's supply of wings? Of course, you do.

I am super excited that Wichita Falls is finally getting a Hooters. Mainly becauce I am always craving their wings on Cowboys game days and I am not going to drive all the way to Denton to get some. Thankfully, on Monday, August 6, Hooters Wichita Falls will be having their grand opening .

To celebrate the occasion, the first twenty-five guests in the door get free wings for the year. That's right, those delicious wings all for you. The doors will be opening at 4 pm that day. You must be present to win, so nobody can hold your spot in line. Limit one per guest, you must be at least eighteen years old and have a valid ID.

I would recommend getting there as early as possible. Some people may even camp out this weekend. I am unfortunately going to be out of town so can't participate in the fun. Hopefully, one of my friends wins and gives me a couple of wings.