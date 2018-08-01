Hooters Wichita Falls Offering Free Wings for An Entire Year
Do you want a year's supply of wings? Of course, you do.
I am super excited that Wichita Falls is finally getting a Hooters. Mainly becauce I am always craving their wings on Cowboys game days and I am not going to drive all the way to Denton to get some. Thankfully, on Monday, August 6, Hooters Wichita Falls will be having their grand opening.
To celebrate the occasion, the first twenty-five guests in the door get free wings for the year. That's right, those delicious wings all for you. The doors will be opening at 4 pm that day. You must be present to win, so nobody can hold your spot in line. Limit one per guest, you must be at least eighteen years old and have a valid ID.
I would recommend getting there as early as possible. Some people may even camp out this weekend. I am unfortunately going to be out of town so can't participate in the fun. Hopefully, one of my friends wins and gives me a couple of wings.
