Host Homes Needed for 2017 Hotter’N Hell Hundred

Here we are, just a few short weeks away from the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, one of the biggest tourism weekends in Wichita Falls. The one day, one hundred mile bicycle ride that started as a Wichita Falls Centennial celebration in 1982 and has blossomed into a four day event starting on Thursday, August 24th, and running through Sunday, August 27th.

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred steering committee has been busy working behind the scenes for weeks to get everything in order, and once again one of the biggest needs from the community is for families to open their homes up to give riders a place to sleep and to show some Wichita Falls hospitality to a visitor from almost anywhere.

If you’ve got a spare bedroom where your kids slept before they moved off to build a life of their own, a sofa that opens up into a bed, maybe even just a cot in the spare room or a big back yard where someone can pitch a tent for a night or two, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred organizers would love to hear from you. E-mail them and let them know you’re interested, they’re really good at matching the right riders to the right homes and you just may make a new life-long friend in the process.

If hosting a rider or two won’t fit into your plans this year, but you still want to be involved in the largest single day 100-mile bicycle ride in the United States, there are plenty of other volunteer opportunities available. Just visit the official Hotter’N Hell Hundred website to find out how you can be a part of this iconic bicycling event.

