Hotter’N Hell Hundred 2016 in Pictures

The 35th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred is in the books.

In spite of better than expected early registration numbers, this years total number was actually down about 10 percent from 2015. HHH Executive Director Chip Filer says most rides across the region this year have seen a drop of as much as 20 percent, so the HHH is still showing strong numbers.

The endurance ride saw a total of 9,787 registered this year. The event total saw 11,620. Filer says there were no reports of any serious injuries or accidents from this years ride.

It's estimated that HHH participants added about $4.2 million dollars to the local economy this weekend and total economic impact could touch $8 to $9 million. And planning for the 36th annual event is already underway.

