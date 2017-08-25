Hotter’N Hell Hundred Road Closures
The 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred is taking over downtown Wichita Falls this weekend and that means there are plenty of road closures you should be aware of.
Friday: 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m
- All 6th Street traffic detoured to Burnett
- Scott and Lamar from 2nd Street to 6th Street closed
- Travis from 6th Street to 4th Street closed
- 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Streets closed between Travis and Scott
Saturday: 4:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Lamar from 2nd Street to 11th Street, Lincoln from Scott to Burkburnett, all numbered streets from 2nd Street to 11th Street between Lamar and Scott closed.
- From 4:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Scott from Lincoln to 12th Street closed.
- From 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Scott from 7th to Lincoln, Indiana from 13th to 11th closed
Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- 6th Street from Travis to Scott closed
- 5th Street from Burnett to Scott closed
- Burnett from 5th to 4th Streets closed
