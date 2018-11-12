Houston-area Firefighter Fatally Shot During Fight, Argument

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Houston-area homeowner has fatally shot an off-duty firefighter after both attended a party and later got into a physical fight.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Nicholas Daniel was shot during an altercation Sunday in Montgomery. The shooting will be referred to a grand jury.

A statement Monday on behalf of The Woodlands Fire Department says the 38-year-old Daniel was hired in 2015 and wasn't on duty when shot.

Sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says Daniel and another man attended a party Saturday night and the dispute allegedly involved text messages.

The shooting happened later at the second man's residence. Spencer says the homeowner told authorities he felt threatened when Daniel drove to the residence and opened the front door.

The homeowner contacted deputies after the fatal shooting.