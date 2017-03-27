Guess he thought no one would notice a couple of missing cases.

Keith Fleming has been charged with theft. He was supposed to take the shipment of beer to Austin. The Anheuser-Busch shipment never made it Austin. That is cause Keith brought the truck to Hershe Street in northeast Houston.

Police were called to the scene because someone tipped them off that truck was selling cases of beer on the street. That is when police found Keith and he was placed under arrest. No other details have been released as of this post.

