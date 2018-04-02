Houston Woman Shoots Man in the Head During Facebook Live Video

A video showing 26-year-old Devyn Holmes being shot in the head went viral on Facebook and Instagram over the weekend. In the video, Holmes is in a car with an unidetified man and a woman identified as 25-year-old Cassandra Damper. Damper is seen pointing a gun at the camera and then waving it around the car. Holmes grabs her hand, telling her that she's making him nervous. The other man tells Holmes that the gun isn't loaded, just before the gun discharges, hitting Holmes in the head. Holmes slumps to the side, with blood pouring out of his head, and the other two quickly get out of the car.