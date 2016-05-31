So your three day weekend has passed. Another Memorial Day come and gone. Do you even know why Memorial Day is a holiday? The origins of the day go back to the Civil War. Originally it was known as Decoration Day . Today, I'm shocked at the number of people who have no clue what Memorial Day is all about. Mark Dice again takes to the beaches and sidewalks of San Diego to ask random individuals about Memorial Day. The responses will make you scream or cry.