How Much Do You Think Jerry Jones Would Sell the Cowboy For?

Ever fantasize about being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys? Well, it would cost you a pretty penny.

Jerry Jones initially bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $150 billion, a record for the time. Since Jones took ownership, the value of the team has definitely gone up. Known as "America's Team", the Cowboys were recently named the most valuable franchise in the NFL by Forbes for the 12th year in a row, and the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with an estimated value of $5 billion. However, that's not enough in Jones' mind.

As reported by Yahoo Sports , in an interview with Bloomberg magazine, Jones was asked how much it would take for him to sign over his Cowboys,

If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn’t accept anything less than $10 billion. But I don’t want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They’re a long-term asset and my immediate family – which has been part of making them what they are today – they’ll own the Cowboys long after I’m gone.

Jones went on to clarify that the $10 billion price tag wasn't meant as a ridiculous number to say he'd never sell the team. He legitimately believes the price is economically justified, he would just rather have the team than the money.