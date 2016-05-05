Having a baby is one of the most magical things in the world. Paying the hospital bill for it? Not so much.

In this video, one expectant father decides to see if he can find out how much he's going to be charged for the childbirth before his wife is even admitted to the hospital. The results? Well, let's just say you don't need to wait for your kid to be a teenager to be frustrated as a parent.

Between the draconian policies of healthcare companies, arcane pricing rules set in motion by different providers and the rabbit hole of phone calls made and voicemails left, finding an answer proved to be more difficult than explaining to a toddler where babies come from.

As the video explains, people are often at the mercy of the system and don't have the luxury of comparison shopping hospitals.

So, when you're telling your mom how you love and appreciate her this Mother's Day, just remember how much pain -- physical and financial -- she endured to welcome you to the world.