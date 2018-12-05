How Safe are Texas Cities Compared to the Rest of the Country?

Just how safe do you feel living in Texas? Think you'd be safer in another city or state?

WalletHub broke down the safest cities in the country, looking at the 150 largest cities in the country, as well as at least two of the most populated cities in each state. For this list, WalletHub created an algorithm assigning values to various things that would impact a resident's overall safety, from physical to financial. The metrics analyzed were...

Presence of Terrorist Attacks

Number of Mass Shootings

Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

Forcible Rapes per Capita

Assaults per Capita

Thefts per Capita

Sex Offenders per Capita

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

Active Firefighters per Capita

EMTs & Paramedics per Capita

Hate Crimes per Capita

Share of Sheltered Homeless

Perception of Safety (Safety walking alone during daylight/night)

Drug Poisoning Deaths per Capita

Traffic Fatalities per Capita

Pedestrian Fatalities per Capita

Road Quality

Earthquake Risk Level

Flood Risk Level

Hail Risk Level

Hurricane Storm-Surge Risk Level

Tornado Risk Level

Wildfire Risk Level

Unemployment Rate

Underemployment Rate

Share of Uninsured Population

Foreclosure Rate

Median Credit Score

Debt-to-Income Ratio

Poverty Rate

Fraud & Other Complaints per Capita

Identity-Theft Complaints per Capita

Share of Unbanked Households

Job Security

Employment Growth

Share of Households with Emergency Savings

Retirement Plan Access & Participation Rate

Personal Bankruptcy Filings per Capita

Share of Underwater Homes

Texas makes 16 appearances on the overall list, with half of the cities in the top 100. Among the Texas cities, Plano was at the highest point in 3rd place, and Dallas in the lowest at 161st. The Texas cities that made this list are: