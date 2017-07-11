How to Score Free Food in Wichita Falls Today Only

July 11 is a big day for two companies and they're literally giving you free stuff today only.

July 11 or 7/11 is an annual big day for the convenience store 7/11. They're giving away small Slurpees away today completely free. You don't have to do anything for them. Just go in and pick your favorite flavor. However, the promotion is only going on from 11 am to 7 pm for 7/11 day.

Chik-fil-a is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day today. Chik-fil-a loves their cows and they always want you to eat more chicken. When you dress as a cow today, you score free food to Chik-fil-a . You can buy a costume or make one. I would suggest if you have an old white shirt, grab a sharpie and put 'cow spots' all over it. Bam! Free Chik-fil-a for you.

Below are the items you can choose for free from Chik-fil-a today only for dressing as a cow. This promotion also ends at 7 pm tonight.

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich





Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich



Chick-fil-A ® Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chicken Deluxe Sandwich



Chick-fil-A ® Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich



Chick-fil-A ® Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich



Grilled Chicken Sandwich





Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich





Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap ®





Chick-fil-A ® Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Nuggets (8 or 12-count)



Chick-fil-A ® Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)



Chicken Salad Sandwich; Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)





Small hand-spun milkshake (Operator discretion), Small Iced Coffee, Small Frosted Coffee or Small Frosted Lemonade

Kid’s Meal:

Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal



Chick-fil-A ® Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal