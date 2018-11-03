Your Chance to Win $5,000 is Coming; Find Out How You’d Spend It

We all would enjoy winning $5,000, right? But the real question is HOW would we enjoy spending that extra cash?

Starting Nov. 8, we'll give you three chances to win anywhere from $500 to $5,000 every weekday through Nov. 21.

Yep, THREE chance every weekday, so there's a little pressure on you to decide where you'll put your winnings. We thought we would help you decide what to do with those extra bills in your wallet.



Listen to us starting Nov. 8 for our daily code words. When you hear a code word, enter it here on our website, and you might just get a call saying you won $500 to $5,000.

In addition to the daily prizes, we'll pull one grand prize winner after Nov. 21 who will score $5,000. The more code words you enter during the contest, the better chance you will have to win.

The winning starts Nov. 8. Keep listening for more details, or stay up to date by checking here.