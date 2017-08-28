I was taking a look around Facebook when I noticed my cousin, Richard Harvey, Jr. (No relation to Hurricane Harvey) when I saw how bad the water was, even north in The Woodlands.

I had a chance to speak with Debra Harvey (no relation to the Hurricane), who lives in The Woodlands in far north Harris County. She tells us about how things are for them at this time.

They have water in the streets and up to the yards, but as of now they are still five feet away from having water in their home. With the weather changing, that could be bad news for them. They are expecting area creeks to crest this afternoon (Monday, August 28).