Hurricane Harvey Looter Sentenced to Twenty Years in Prison

A national disaster strikes and you always have scum that tries to take advantage of the devastation.

Last year, Hurricane Harvey decimated South Texas. Unfortunately, when a hurricane strikes we always see people trying to steal items from abandoned businesses. Thomas Gamelin was one of those people. On August 29, Thomas rammed his van into the garage-style door that holds the Walmart carts in.

A police officer happened to be driving by and caught Thomas red-handed with a television in his hand. The incident was also caught on security cameras. Thomas had just over five thousand dollars worth of electronics and tobaccos products in his van. Gamelin was arrested and charged with burglary of a building. He was convicted after a two-day trial and sentenced Wednesday . Officials say he was on parole for a drug conviction at the time of the incident.