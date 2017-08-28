The only good thing to come out of this hurricane.

The videos coming out of south Texas have been shocking. Hurricane Harvey has dumped a record amount of rain on Texas. Many people have been trapped in their homes. We have good news about the viral photo of the people in the nursing home being rescued.

I did find a funny video from the Hurricane this weekend. This home in Houston has been turned into a fishing hole. Their house is flooded but the family is laughing their butts off at one of their relatives trying to grab this fish. He eventually does get it.