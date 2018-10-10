Hurricane Michael a Record-Breaking Storm [UPDATING]
Hurricane Michael is breaking records already. CNN is reporting that the storm will be the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle.
Brock Long, head of FEMA, has stated: "Unfortunately, this is a hurricane of the worst kind."
Here's what we know now:
- Real estate experts are already predicting billions in storm damage.
- Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, FL, with winds clocking in around 155 mph.
- Hurricane Michael is a Category 4, but very close to being a Category 5 storm.
- This may be the worst storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in 100 years.
- Deadly storm surges are expected.
- Cities far inland are expected to feel hurricane conditions.
- Michael will make landfall with a direct hit on Panama City. Florida as a Category 4 storm. It will be the strongest storm to ever hit the city.