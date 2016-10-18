Hydro Weed Seized During Traffic Stop in Wichita County

On Saturday October 15, at approximately 12:21 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a traffic stop in the 1600 block of County Line Road South off Hwy 287 just west of Electra, Tex.

Eleven pounds of Hydro Marijuana was seized during the stop and 44-year-old Khac Nam Dinh Phan was placed under arrest.

He was taken to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds / under fifty pounds.

As of Tuesday morning, Phan remained in the Wichita County Jail under $20,000 bond.