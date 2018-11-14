Ice Age Era Fossils Found at North Texas Airport

It felt like the Ice Age this week, so pretty cool that these things turned up.

Back on November 2nd, some DFW airport employees happened to stumble upon something pretty cool. They found a piece of a mammoth tooth along a creek on the airport's property. The very next day, different employees found a bison thigh bone during a "Life Saver Exercise."

Experts are saying the fossils are around 11,000 years old. The fossils are the first remains dating to the Ice Age recovered on airport property. The fossils will be moved tomorrow to Southern Methodist University for study and preservation.