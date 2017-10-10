Monday night, 19-year-old Hollis Alvin Daniels was arrested after a campus-wide manhunt and charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

The slain officer is reported to be 48-year-old Floyd East Jr., according to KAMC News. He reportedly served with the Texas Tech Police Department since 2014.

Daniels was allegedly in custody Monday night at the Texas Tech police station for drug possession, but was not placed in handcuffs. He allegedly shot Officer East in the head and then fled the station on foot with a .45 caliber handgun.

He was later arrested near Jones AT&T Stadium. Daniels is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5 million dollar bond.

A student organization will hold a memorial service to honor Floyd East, Jr. KAMC News reports that the memorial service is planned for Tuesday, October 10th, at 6 p.m. at Memorial Circle.

What We Know About Hollis A. Daniels