If Your Credit Card Was Used at Any of These Texas Wendy’s This Year, You Need to Read This

If you've eaten at a Wendy's restaurant since Fall of 2015, and you payed with a credit card, you may want to start checkout out your statements a little bit closer.

Wendy's announced this week that 1,025 of their restaurants could have allowed hackers to steal your credit and debit card info.

Todd Penegor President and CEO of the Wendy's Company issued a statement on their website on July 7th explaining what happened and what the restaurant chain plans to do about it.

They say that they discovered that there might be an issue in February 2016 and originally thought only about 300 franchisee-operated stores where affected. They now know that number is much higher. The company operates a a total of more than 5,700 restaurants in the United States.

They say that two different types of malware was introduced into their credit card payment systems. The malware made it possible for hackers to have access to personal credit and debit card info for anyone who used a card at an infected store. They say that information that could have been obtained includes: payment card data: cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, and service code.

Wendy's has a website up where you can find any store that had the malware and the dates during which your information could have been stolen. In Texas, the cities that were open to the hackers are:

Addison

Austin

Beaumont

Bellaire

Bellmead

Brownsville

Burleson

Carrolton

Cleburne

Cypress

Dallas

El Paso

Fort Worth

Gorves

Harligen

Houston

Humble

Kilgore

Kileen

Kyle

Laredo

Longview

McCallen

Nederland

Orange

Pearland

Pflugerville

Spring

Stafford

Temple

Texarkana

W. Orange

Waco

Weslaco.

Not every Wendy's in those towns were hit with the cyber attack, but if you used a credit card at a Wendy's in any of those towns you should go to the website and see if you are at risk.

In his official statement, Penegor says that Wendy’s will offer one year of complimentary fraud consultation and identity restoration services to all customers who used a payment card at a potentially affected restaurant during the time when the restaurant may have been affected.